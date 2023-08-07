A Co Armagh man who scaled a fence to escape police has been given a three months jail term for resisting police.

Colin Barry McGeown, 30, from Charlestown Road, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with resisting police.

McGeown has been a sentenced prisoner since June the court heard. A prosecutor said on June 26 at 11.45pm, police attended Charlestown Road, arresting the defendant for ‘a number of unrelated matters’.

"He was cautioned and proceeded to make off from police out the back of the property scaling a large fence,” said the prosecutor.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told McGeown’s barrister Conor Lunny: “The irony is that had he not done that he would be facing no charges here today.”

Mr Lunny said this is the only charge his client faces and that if he had not committed this offence he would not have been remanded and another judge ‘would have been minded to give him a non-custodial outcome’.

"As a result of him being produced to His Honour Judge Lynch from custody and clearly in breach of bail on a Crown matter, he was rather unimpressed and proceeded to sentence him,” said Mr Lunny, adding his client will have an early release date of late February early March next year. "He had an unenviable record.”

District Judge Kelly said: “Had he not resisted police in the entire scheme of what was going on at that particular event – all the other charges have now been withdrawn and it wouldn’t be a feature.”