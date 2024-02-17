Craigavon court told the theft of almost £500 from shopper was 'particularly nasty' as Lurgan woman awaits sentencing
A woman, who stole £485 from a shopper, must wait until March to find out her sentence.
Liubita Voichipa Cirpaca, aged 60, from Albert Street in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with stealing £485 from a woman on September 14 last year.
Cirpaca’s barrister David McKeown said the defendant didn’t have a record but described it as a “particularly nasty theft in that it was a theft of cash from a shopper”.
District Judge Francis Rafferty ordered a pre-sentence report for March 23.