Detectives investigating a crossbow shooting in the Rosmoyle area of Craigavon on Friday morning (October 27) have charged a 23-year-old man to court.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 30.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”