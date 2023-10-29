Register
Craigavon crossbow shooting: man due in court

Detectives investigating a crossbow shooting in the Rosmoyle area of Craigavon on Friday morning (October 27) have charged a 23-year-old man to court.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:02 GMT
He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 30.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

On Friday morning police said a man in his 20s had been taken to hospital after being shot twice in the leg with a crossbow in the Rosmoyle area.