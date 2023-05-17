Craigavon Hospital patient, who hit nurse in face and kicked her knee causing her to fall, is sentenced

A Craigavon Hospital patient, who hit a nurse in the face and kicked her knee causing her to fall, has been given a four-month jail term

Paul Conlan, aged 57, of No Fixed Abode appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with criminal damage and two counts of assault.

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates Court

A prosecutor told the court that on March 10 this year at 8.05am, the injured party was a nurse on duty in the Dorsey ward at the Bluestone Unit in Craigavon Hospital.

"The defendant was arrested in the unit and was involved in a disturbance with another resident. While the injured party was trying to calm the situation down, the defendant pushed her, striking her to the left cheek. The injured party was also kicked to the left knee which made the injured party fall causing her to hurt her back.

"At 11 March at 8.30am a separate injured party, also a nurse, was working in the Dorsey Ward at Bluestone. The defendant aggressively entered the room the injured party was in and banged the door against the wall damaging the wall. The injured party asked the defendant to leave and go to the dining room. The defendant shouted with the injured party saying: ‘That’s it, you’ve had it now’. He then followed the injured party around and the injured party described being frightened and in fear of harm from the defendant.”

Conlan’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client had been living with his parents but they could no longer handle him adding his client was ‘deeply apologetic’ but District Judge Bernie Kelly disagreed saying “if he were, he wouldn’t have done it in the first place”.

The judge said: “These are nurses. He punched one to the face, kicked the same one to the knee caused her to fall. How can that be?”

Mr McKeown said his client was there because he has his own difficulties including Asperger’s Syndrome.

“He struggled in this situation but that doesn’t stop him from feeling sorry after the fact,” he added.

Mrs Kelly explained that the point of being sorry is that “you aren’t going to do it again and his record would believe that. This will be the fourth and fifth assaults on his record”.

Mr McKeown said: "I would accept that as a general rule but that must be tempered with the difficulties this man faces.”

Mrs Kelly retorted: “That doesn’t give him the right to punch members of the nursing staff.”

The district judge said: “Any attack on members of the medical profession, or indeed any ancillary staff in a hospital setting, has to be so serious there can only be one penalty. Coupled with the fact he has spent some time on remand, he should get credit for the time served.”

Conlan was handed four months jail for each of the charges with a £25 Offender Levy to the first of those charges and with the sentences to run concurrently.