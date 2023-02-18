Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch were involved in the operation as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminality within the greater Craigavon area.
They were accompanied by local officers from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District and Tactical Support Teams, searched a house in the Aldervale area of the town.
Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “The items seized will now be subject to forensic examination and our enquiries remain ongoing.
"This search and seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality and the supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.
"Anyone with information that could help with our enquiries and ongoing investigation should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”