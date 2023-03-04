A 34-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to three months in jail for disorderly behaviour, after police were called following a family argument.

Christopher Hughes, aged 34, of no fixed abode, Belfast, faced charges of attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

The incidents related to events at Hillcrest Mews in Craigavon on January 31 this year when Hughes is accused of disorderly behaviour and attempting to damage or destroy a police vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 3) that on January 31 this year at 6pm, police attended Hillcrest Mews in Craigavon in relation to another matter.

It was when police began escorting the defendant away from the area that he became aggressive towards police officers and the police vehicle. He was arrested for attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hughes’ solicitor said there had been an argument with his father who had phoned the police. “That’s why tempers were very much frayed on the day. He has asked me to apologise to the police involved and he realises he shouldn’t have taken his frustrations out on anyone let alone the police. He has been in Maghaberry from the commission of this offence, which is about five weeks in custody,” said the solicitor, asking for leniency.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said requesting a pre-sentence report would only add to the time the defendant is currently on remand.