A Portadown man, who claimed he was taking cannabis for his mental health, was asked by the district judge when he obtained his medical degree.

Alan Kenneth Hempkin, 34, from Obins Drive in Portadown, who appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 31) via video link from Magilligan Prison, was charged with two counts of having a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in December last year.

A prosecutor told the court that on December 5 last year police conducted a warranted search of the defendant’s home address and a small amount of suspected cannabis in a deal bag was found in his bedroom plus a half-smoked cannabis joint on the window sill. When cautioned, the defendant said he takes cannabis to assist his mental health and anxiety.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Remind me, when did Mr Hempkin get his medical degree?”

Hempkin’s barrister David McKeown said: “He didn’t nor is he prescribed it.”

The district judge asked: “If he does get prescribed medication, has he told his doctor that he disagrees with his doctor’s medical opinion and that he would prefer to use a different medication?”

Mr McKeown said: “He is currently a sentenced prisoner and he is not due for release until next February. He behaved foolishly and he accepts that.”