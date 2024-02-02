Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke James McConnell, aged 47, from Ballynery North Road, was charged with breaching a restraining order.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A prosecutor told the court that on Friday, September 1 last year, the injured party was at his vehicle at Craigavon courthouse when he was approached by the defendant who asked if he had a business card. The injured party got into his vehicle and subsequently said that he believed this incident was ‘a clear attempt of intimidation’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McConnell’s barrister said he wanted to deal with the ‘timeline’ in relation to the defendant’s record and referred to his record in relation to online posts from December 2022 and his suspended sentence. When asked by District Judge Francis Rafferty if they were in relation to the same complainant. the barrister said ‘one was’.

The barrister added: "We were hoping for a lesser sentence on that occasion and we dealt with that matter without a pre-sentence report. He was given a suspended sentence and we felt that was slightly inflated. Then further along the line, on March 27, there was a Facebook post that he put up for 14 minutes. He then took it down. He receive a Probation Order from Your Honour Judge Bagnall on appeal in November 2023.”

When asked by the district judge if McConnell is subject to Probation, the barrister revealed that he is subject to a two-year order until 2025.

"Today’s offence was September 1, 2023 so that pre-dates the imposition of the Probation Order. There is a background here, your Worship,” said the barrister. The district judge said: “I’ve seen the background in the pre-sentence report. He believes these people have been posting stuff about him so he retaliates. It’s a childish, pathetic, tit-for-tat on Facebook basically.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The barrister said his client has now ‘limited’ his online profile, adding: “He assures me he is now going to get offline entirely to stop this behaviour from happening”.