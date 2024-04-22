Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Paul McEwan, aged 25, of No Fixed Abode, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of a razor blade, two counts of common assault, disorderly behaviour and two counts of criminal damage.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron

McEwan’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said the defendant was applying for bail, however this was opposed by a PSNI officer. She told the court that on April 10 this year at approximately 7pm, police were tasked to Portadown train station after reports of an ‘aggressive male’.

"They advised that the defendant had spat on one member of staff with the saliva hitting him on the face. He was aggressive, shouting and swearing at staff and to members of the public. It was reported he had approached another member of staff. Whilst fumbling in his mouth with his fingers, he removed something from his mouth. The defendant then pushed the item that he had in his mouth into the staff member’s chest and stated ‘I’m going to slit your throat’. As the member of staff walked away a razor blade fell to the ground.”

McEwan, after he was arrested, is accused of spitting in the back of the police vehicle. It is further claimed that while in Lurgan custody he ‘continually spat and urinated’ in the cell.

The officer said reasons for their objections to bail include his ‘likelihood’ of reoffending as the defendant has 42 previous convictions plus he has only recently been released from prison. She also voiced concern regarding possible interfering with witnesses.

She said McEwan is “unlikely to adhere to bail conditions” given breaches of court orders.

Mr Lunny said his client was requesting bail as this is the first time ‘ever’ he has a Housing Executive house in Newry.

“This man hasn’t had a settled life for the best part of a decade. When he was released from jail recently he found himself homeless. He is a man who is given to taking drink and drugs. He found himself in a situation whereby his propensity to commit offences was heightened."

Mr Lunny suggested that McEwan getting this house should give the court “some comfort”.

“What this man needs is to change his lifestyle. I have no doubt statements will be taken from the persons involved. These people are not known to Mr McEwan and the court has the option to bar him from entering any form of transport.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Mr McEwan is accused of a litany of offences against people at their work and, indeed, members of the public who witnessed his behaviour. One particularly disturbing incident involving an allegation around a razor blade, also spitting in the face, allegedly of someone at their place of work.

"I would be very surprised if there isn’t CCTV around this. I am told there is evidence to substantiate the allegations. I put full weight on the risk of further offending,” said the judge.