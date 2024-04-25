Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tiarnan Emmett Wells, aged 33, from Willowfield Crescent, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance and speeding.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on Tuesday, December 12, police, who were speed testing on the Tullygally East Road, Craigavon, stopped the defendant driving a white Vauxhall Astra. It was a 40mph zone and he was detected driving at 60mph.

It was also noted that Wells wasn’t a named driver on the insurance policy. He said the car belonged to his mother and he believed he was covered to drive any vehicle on his own insurance policy.

When the defendant did produce his certificate of insurance, it did not cover him to drive any other vehicle than the one on his insurance policy.

Ms Downey said: “Mr Wells’ record does him absolutely no favours. “The day in question was his grandfather’s funeral. He was making the trip between the chapel and The Stables pub. He was giving lifts back and forward to family members. He had taken his mum’s car because his car had broken down.”

The solicitor said her client is a landscape gardener who runs his own business and employs three people.

“Obviously that is going to be difficult with the inevitability of this case,” she said, adding that Wells has a 10-year-old child who he brings to and from school.

"I would ask Your Worship to deal with it as leniently as possible given the day that was in it,” she said. “There were an awful lot of emotions. Mr Wells was just doing his best to help out his mother and he did honestly believe he was insured.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “In light of his record, and his plea of guilty, for the no insurance it will be a disqualification for six months and a fine of £300 plus the offender levy.”