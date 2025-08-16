A man has been arrested after a shop worker was pushed to the ground during an armed robbery in Craigavon on Saturday (August 16).

Police received a report around 10:30am that a masked man carrying a hammer had entered a shop in the Drumgor area.

Detective Sergeant Keys said: “It was reported that a male member of staff was pushed to the ground during the incident, as the masked man made off on foot with a sum of money.

"The male is described as wearing a dark blue coloured hoodie style top, dark coloured bottoms and black and white trainers.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“A short time later, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 542 16/08/25."

A report can also be made online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.