Sean Patrick Martin, aged 40, from Carrigart Manor, is charged with collecting or making record of information likely to be of use to terrorists and communicating information about someone who is or used to be a PSNI officer which was likely to be of use to terrorists.

Gavin Booth, Martin’s solicitor, said the defendant wanted to take his family to Donegal to the family caravan for the Easter holidays.

A PSNI constable objected. She said on July 2, 2023 at a Lurgan chemists, Martin was present when a serving police officer told the pharmacist his home address in order to collect a prescription. This address is thought to have been overheard by Martin.

“When leaving the chemist a short time later it is alleged Mr Martin took a photograph of the officer’s personal vehicle,” the court was told.

The officer made a complaint and Martin was arrested. During interview he said knew the officer and circumstances about the officer’s life.

The constable said: “Within hours of the alleged incident in the chemist, Mr Martin had shared an image of the officer’s vehicle with a third party with a text saying ‘Met (name of police officer redacted) in chemist there, he gave his new address out in front of me’.

The constable said Mr Martin’s search history on his phone was reviewed and included such things as how to check location history, Lurgan IRA attack, attempt to attack PSNI Lurgan, police families threatened, IRA weapons, Clear iPhone, How to clear Facebook, How to turn people you know off Instagram, Natalie McNally Lurgan and much more.

Opposing the bail variation, the constable said police felt Martin would ‘fail to surrender’ adding police believe he is likely to commit further offences while he is in another jurisdiction.

“Lastly, the offences for which Sean Martin has been reported are for serious offences involving terrorism. Police believe there are strong public feelings regarding these offences and if known by the public at this (named) caravan park he proposes to go to in Bundoran may generate public unrest and disorder offences,” she said.

Under questioning from Mr Booth, the constable said she was not aware that Martin is linked to any paramilitary organisation. She also confirmed that Martin, while on remand in prison, was in the general population rather than with Republican prisoners. She also confirmed that Martin said in interview that he ‘detested’ terrorism.

Mr Booth asked the constable if Martin, during interview, accepted the offence and said he knew the police officer personally and he put it down to ‘stupidity and nosiness’. “In his opinion, that’s what he stated, yes,” she said.

Mr Booth said since the defendant has received bail he hasn’t breached it and has a full time job locally to come back to. He pointed out that Martin merely wanted to go to Donegal with his family.

“He admitted the offence but it wasn’t for terrorism purposes but more stupidity,” he said.

District Judge Francis Rafferty granted the variation, permitting Martin to travel to Donegal on March 29 returning on April 1.