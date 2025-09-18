Craigavon man admits charge of fraud by false representation in relation to fake Access NI certificate

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A man with a Craigavon address has pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation regarding a 'false Access NI certificate' with the intention to 'cause loss to Belfast International Airport'.

David Alfred (20), a student, of Dickson's Wood, committed the offence on June 16 this year.

The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned to October 7 for a pre-sentence report.

