Craigavon man banned from the roads for driving without insurance
Peteris Kaufmanis, 28, whose address was given as Enniskeen in Craigavon, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday July 4 to face the driving charge.
The court heard that on Friday, February 9, at 9.45am, police stopped a Mercedes vehicle on the M1 travelling eastbound at the Moira junction.
The police spoke with the defendant, who was driving the vehicle, and he confirmed there was no insurance for the car.
The vehicle was seized and the defendant was issued with a fixed penalty fine.
However it was then discovered he wasn’t eligible for the fixed penalty as he already had nine penalty points on his driving licence.
Defence told the court: “He had changed his email address and didn’t notify the insurance company. There was a lapsed payment and he only realised there was an issue when he was stopped by the police.
"He is originally from Latvia but has lived in Northern Ireland for 14 years and he works in Moy Park. It was a genuine mistake."
District Judge Rosie Watters endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points. Added to the nine points already on the licence, this led to an obligatory period of disqualification of six months.
Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15. She allowed the defendant eight weeks to pay the fines.