Craigavon man caused £1,160 worth of damage at Galgorm Resort

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 12:37 BST
A man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at Galgorm Resort.

Christopher Joseph Cribben (42), of Enniskeen, Craigavon, caused damage to a 'TV, mirror, coffee machine, telephone and camp bed' at the hotel near Ballymena on November 3 this year.

On the same day he also admitted possessing cannabis.

Court told of damage caused at Galgorm Resort, near Ballymena. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court '£1,160' worth of damage was caused.

A defence barrister said it was a "very serious matter".

The case was adjourned to January 16 for a pre-sentence report.

