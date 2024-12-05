Craigavon man caused £1,160 worth of damage at Galgorm Resort
A man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at Galgorm Resort.
Christopher Joseph Cribben (42), of Enniskeen, Craigavon, caused damage to a 'TV, mirror, coffee machine, telephone and camp bed' at the hotel near Ballymena on November 3 this year.
On the same day he also admitted possessing cannabis.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court '£1,160' worth of damage was caused.
A defence barrister said it was a "very serious matter".
The case was adjourned to January 16 for a pre-sentence report.