A motorist allegedly crashed a car on purpose with his girlfriend as a passenger after declaring they were going on a “magical mystery tour”, the High Court heard on Friday.

Prosecutors claimed Philip Morrison, 33, refused to let the woman out of the vehicle before it left the road near Moira last week.

Morrison, of Glen View in Craigavon, faces charges of false imprisonment, threats to kill, careless and dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

He was granted bail but ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The woman informed police Morrison had brought her back to her home in Belfast on January 12, but then sped off as she tried to exit his Peugeot 207.

“She said that he refused to stop or allow her out, telling her they were going on a ‘magical mystery tour’,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

It was alleged that as the couple argued, the car travelled on the M1 towards Moira, before coming off the motorway and onto Old Church Lane at Aghalee.

“The injured party stated she saw a bend in the road ahead, but (Morrison) kept driving at speed and made no attempt to brake or turn,” the prosecutor added.

“She said he did this deliberately as he had made a previous threat to her.”

Morrison left the area after the car crashed, the court heard, but was located a short time later. No injuries were reported.

During a previous argument he threatened to kill both of them, along with a pet dog, by driving the vehicle into a central reservation, according to the woman’s account.

“The injured party believes the incident on January 12 was him following through on this threat by crashing the car on purpose,” counsel said.

Defence barrister Gavyn Cairns confirmed Morrison denies any deliberate intent.

“They were arguing, he was distracted and that’s what caused this accident,” Mr Cairns said.

Granting bail to Morrison, Mr Justice Fowler banned him from entering the Greater Belfast area.