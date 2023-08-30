A Craigavon man, caught stealing headphones from Tesco in Portadown, has been given a jail sentence.

Named on the charge sheet as aka Anthony Joseph James Hughes, Jason Hughes, aged 26, from Hillcrest Mews, Legaghory, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with stealing headphones from Tesco in Portadown valued at £19.50 on February 2, this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

He pleaded guilty to the charge. His solicitor, Mr Conor Downey said his client is a serving prisoner with an early release date of April 12 next year.

A prosecutor told the court that on Thursday, February 2 this year at around 11am, Tesco workers became aware of two unknown men ‘acting suspiciously’ in the mobile phone section.

"Staff kept an eye on the two males and followed them,” said the prosecutor adding that the manager witnessed ‘male one’ putting something with a product tag down the back of his clothing.

"The manager followed the male around numerous aisles and observed him placing a product tag into a shelf with beers, wines and spirits."

After both men left, the manager returned to the alcohol shelves and found the discarded tag which he used to do a stock check and found three items missing. They were three headphones costing £6.50 each. The defendant was later identified as ‘male one’ from CCTV footage provided by Tesco.

Hughes made full admissions during interview but would not disclose the identity of the other male.