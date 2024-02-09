Register
A Craigavon man, detected speeding at 99mph on the M1 near Portadown, was also caught in possession of Cannabis.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT
Shaun Watkins, aged 25, from Highfield Park in Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to both charges.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
A prosecutor revealed that on Monday, October 9 at 4.45pm, police were at the M1 motorway near Portadown testing the speed of vehicles. A Volkswagen was detected travelling in the direction of the M12 at 99mph.

Police spoke with the driver – the defendant – and while speaking to him smelled cannabis from the vehicle. Watkins was asked if he had cannabis and he handed police a grinder with some cannabis in it.

“The defendant stated it was approximately one gram of herbal cannabis,” said the prosecutor.

Watkins’ solicitor said the defendant is working full time.

District Judge Francis Rafferty fined Watkins £250 for speeding plus six penalty points and the offender levy. He was given a £350 fine for drug possession.