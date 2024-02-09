Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Watkins, aged 25, from Highfield Park in Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to both charges.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor revealed that on Monday, October 9 at 4.45pm, police were at the M1 motorway near Portadown testing the speed of vehicles. A Volkswagen was detected travelling in the direction of the M12 at 99mph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police spoke with the driver – the defendant – and while speaking to him smelled cannabis from the vehicle. Watkins was asked if he had cannabis and he handed police a grinder with some cannabis in it.

“The defendant stated it was approximately one gram of herbal cannabis,” said the prosecutor.

Watkins’ solicitor said the defendant is working full time.