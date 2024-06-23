Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman, who had her car windows broken, was later assaulted by a Craigavon man, a court hears.

Steven Alan Deacon, aged 34, from Clonmeen, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft, criminal damage and common assault.

Deacon pleaded guilty to all the charges which are aggravated by domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that police received two reports on January 27 this year from the injured party, who previously was in a relationship with the defendant, that the windows of her Hyundai vehicle were broken. Later at around 4.30am another call from the injured party claimed the windows at her property had been damaged and further damage was done to her car.

The prosecutor said that the injured party then left her house and went to the defendant’s house and threw stones at his house to get his attention. He came out of the house and, at that point she said she was punched in the face by the defendant.

The prosecutor said the defendant and the injured party moved to a small bridge near his house and she was struck again by the defendant. “Her iPhone was taken. She had a bruise on the side of the head and some scratches,” said the prosecutor.

Deacon’s lawyer said his client is currently a shift worker with Radius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He does have a record. It is relevant but it is quite limited,” he said. “There are no thefts on his record or criminal damage but there is a relevant common assault.”

He added the two parties have children together.

“These are serious offences. The matter got to the day of contest because at a previous review it was outlined that the injured party was potentially not going to engage with the prosecution process.”

The lawyer said that in terms of the current offences, "there is a clear provocation here”.

“That doesn’t condone Mr Deacon’s actions but it somewhat explains what has happened. He would not find himself in the situation he found himself in were it not for the provocation. His property was damaged,” said the lawyer, adding that it cost £1,300 to repair the damage. He pointed out there were contestable points including contradictory comments by the injured party but the defendant simply wanted the matter dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s held his hands up and just wants to move on,” said Deacon’s lawyer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You do have a limited but very relevant criminal record. I accept what was said about an element of provocation. That’s not an excuse in itself for any matters which are aggravated by domestic violence.

"The good thing for you is the way the case has been dealt with today. Your late plea means the injured party has not had to go through the process of giving evidence, That and other matters raised by Mr McCann are what saved you from immediate custody today,” said the district judge.

For common assault the defendant was given a five months prison term suspended for 12 months. For the criminal damage and theft he was given a seven months jail term on each, both suspended for 12 months.