A man with a Craigavon address is accused of fraud by false representation regarding a 'false Access NI certificate' with the intention to 'cause loss to Belfast International Airport'.

David Alfred (20), a student, of Dickson's Wood, is charged in relation to June 16, 2025.

He is also alleged to have made a false statement regarding a document on June 16.

Belfast International Airport. Photo: Google

The second charge is: 'For the purpose of an application by David Alfred for the issue of an identity document or in connection with the continued holding by David Alfred of an identity document, made a statement to a person specified in section 21B(3)of the Aviation Security Act 1982, or to their employee or agent or to a constable, which was false in a material particular contrary to Section 21B of the Aviation Security Act 1982'.

No further details regarding the background to the charges were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday and the case was adjourned to September 16.