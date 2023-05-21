A Craigavon man, who jumped over the gate at Lurgan Police Station shouting profane language, has had his sentence deferred.

Jonny Titmus , aged 32, from Parkmore in Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) accused of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.

A prosecutor told the court that at 9pm on Saturday, March 11, G4S staff at Lurgan Police Station alerted police to a man outside ‘ringing the station bell, indulging in profane language and refusing to leave the vicinity’.

Lurgan Police Station, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

"The defendant then jumped over the front gate into Lurgan Police Station making his way to the enquiry office. Police spoke to the defendant who was clearly under the influence of something. He refused to explain why he was there or he was or if he required anything.

"He was asked to leave and escorted out of the station. He was warned about his behaviour and sent on his way. However he continued to stand outside the station and indulge in the usual foul-mouthed diatribe which I am sure Your Worship is all too familiar.

"He then made off when police came out but was apprehended in Church Place. He was handcuffed and as a result of his behaviour he had to be transferred to a police cell van.

"He then spent the journey to custody headbutting the perspex interior causing injury to his own forehead. He had to be taken to hospital but continued to kick, punch and headbutt the perspex glass. He was further arrested for criminal damage”

Titmus’ solicitor Richard Monteith said: “When he is sober and at work he works consistently hard. When he is not sober his entire record reflects the results of it.”

Mr Monteith said: “It is hard to imagine a series of conduct with a self destruct button pressed, not just once but three times. He has no idea why he did any of that at all. He was very very intoxicated.”

Mr Monteith accepted that the judge’s sentencing options were ‘very limited’ as he had excluded himself from the ‘Thinking Programme’. He urged the judge not to send him to jail.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said Community Service was not an option as the defendant ‘had ruled himself out of the one programme which might have assisted him’. She added that previously suspended prison sentences had not worked for him.

Titmus gestured to his solicitor and after a short consultation, Mr Monteith said his client ‘doesn’t mind’ doing the programme. However District Judge Kelly said: “The only problem with that is he needs to be assessed by Probation and he can’t really do 11th hour conversions.”

District Judge Kelly deferred sentencing in the case for six months until November 15 and ordered an up-to-date pre-sentence report which ‘might clear up any issues regarding your willingness to participate in the Thinking Skills Programme.