Daniel Patrick Murphy, aged 23, from Moyraverty Meadows, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, theft and two counts of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor said that on December 18, 2022, police were called to a ‘fracas’ at around 3am in Union Street, Portadown. The injured party told police he had left his house to talk to a female friend.

“As he approached her car he recognised his cousin, the defendant, and a verbal argument ensued,” the prosecutor said.

The court was told that defendant had taken exception that the cousin was texting the woman.

"He then dragged the victim to the rear of the vehicle against his will and punched him, elbowed him and headbutted him,” the prosecutor said, adding Murphy also took the victim’s phone and ripped a necklace from his neck. The victim escaped and attended Craigavon Hospital where he called police.

The prosecutor said the injured party suffered a black eye, various bruises and abrasions to his face and neck.

After Murphy was arrested, a search was carried out his home and a small amount of cannabis and some THC edibles were found. During interview Murphy denied any wrong doing and claimed the victim was the aggressor, the court was told.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “So this man, who claims he is unable to do any work because of an injury he sustained 18 months ago is well enough to assault somebody violently?”

Barrister Mr Damien Halleron, instructed by AJ Downey Solicitors, said the defendant sustained his current injury through a fall.

The district judge referred to a comment by the defendant to the victim: “Do you think I am afraid to do time? I’ll do serious time for you. I’ll bite your ear off” and asked the defendant if he “wanted a prison sentence”.

Mr Halleron said his client is still only 23 years old and doesn’t have an ‘extensive’ record for violence to the person.

“On reflection, he is now accepting the Probation recommendations vis-a-vis any disposal which would mean he would not be incarcerated.”

Mr Halleron added that the irony was the complainant in the case is Murphy’s first cousin in a row over a woman.

District Judge Rafferty said the contest was "moronic” adding: “This man (the defendant) believes himself possessed of a singular intellect and thought he could pull the wool over everybody’s eyes.”

Speaking to Murphy, the DJ Rafferty said: “You ran a hopeless contest with nothing but contempt for the truth and indeed the court. You behaved disgracefully on this occasion.”