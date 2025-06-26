A 29-year-old Craigavon man has been jailed for his part in sustained disorder in Belfast last summer.

Matthew Brogan, of Drumbeg South, was found guilty of riotous assembly at an earlier hearing and at Belfast Crown Court today (Thursday, June 26) was sentenced to 40 months - 20 months to be served in custody and 20 months on licence.

Police, who also issued footage from the disorder, acknowledged the sentencing. Speaking after the hearing, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “On Saturday, 3rd August 2024 an illegal parade followed an anti-immigration rally in Belfast city centre. A short time later, prolonged public disorder broke out which saw businesses and vehicles burnt, and police officers attacked.

“From around 8pm that Saturday, police evidence-gathering teams observed a man in a light blue hooded-top in the Sandy Row area. He was filmed engaging with masked individuals, and throwing both masonry and bottles at police.

Matthew Brogan. Photo provided by PSNI

“At around 9.40pm, the same man, now wearing a yellow T-shirt, was seen in our footage opening a gate for a group of people who had broken into a car near to a community centre. The car was moved and set alight in Wellwood Street.

“Subsequently, we released a number of still images from our recorded footage to the public, appealing for their help in identifying those suspected to be involved in the disorder. Community information led to Matthew Brogan being identified as the man in the distinctive yellow T-shirt."

Assistant Chief Constable Beck continued: “Brogan is the first adult to be sentenced for the offence of riot in respect of last year’s violence. Fourteen people have been sentenced for related offences so far, including three juveniles. Twenty-three cases are still going through our courts, and our wider investigation continues.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this type of criminality is brought to justice, just as Brogan has been today.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”