A Craigavon man who stole seven pairs of Sony headphones from Tesco’s has been given a seven month jail term.

Jason Hughes, (25), from Hillcrest Mews in Craigavon, pleaded guilty to stealing when he appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison to Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 31).

Court hammer

A prosecutor told the court police were contacted by Tesco and a manager said a man had entered the store on February 17 this year, went directly to the entertainment section and took seven pairs of Sony headphones to the value of £250.

“He tore the security tags off and put the headphones into his pockets and left the store making no attempt to pay,” she said.

The defendant entered the store again and was positively identified by the manager and detained until police arrived. He was taken to Banbridge Custody Suite where he denied the allegations.

Hughes’ barrister said his client is going nowhere for the foreseeable future as his license has been revoked and he is in custody on other matters.

He said Hughes had ‘a rather unhelpful start to life which wasn’t his fault but having attained maturity he has to be responsible for his own actions’.

District Judge Mrs Bernie Kelly said: ‘Taking into consideration your previous record this is a serious offence. This is going to end up with you receiving a substantial period of custody by instalments and if you keep this up you will end up serving a life sentence by instalments.

