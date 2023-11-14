A man who threw a bag of cannabis into the River Bann has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parriss Quinton William Keery, aged 29, from Clonmeen, Drumgor, Craigavon, was charged with possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.

-

District Judge Bernie Kelly noted that his pre-sentence report was in the name of Parriss Topley. His solicitor said: “He was originally Parriss Topley but he changed his name to his father’s name. It is the same man and the record is the same man.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court: “On July 14, 2023 at 11.35am while conducting a foot patrol along the footbridge in Bridge Street, Portadown police observed two males acting suspiciously. Police noted a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the vicinity and when police approached one of the males made off along the towpath in the direction of Meadow Lane. Police chased the male and detained him for the purposes of a search. The male was observed by police throwing a clear bag into the Bann River. The bag was recovered and it contained Class B cannabis.

"The male identified himself as Mr Topley. He was cautioned and made no reply. A notebook interview was conducted with the defendant and he made full admissions. He stated he had bought it for £100 and there was 14 grams of cannabis in the bag.”

Keery’s solicitor said his client cooperated fully with police when he was connected.

“He does have a complicated background in terms of his mental health originating back to his upbringing and his brother very tragically committed suicide. He has been diagnosed with PTSD,” said the solicitor who said his client had medication from his GP and was self-medicating which he knows now is ‘totally inappropriate’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitor recognised that the defendant’s record is ‘a difficulty’ and there previously had been ‘tension’ between Keery and a probation officer. District Judge Kelly reminded him that when a probation officer asks him to do something, the answer is ‘yes’.

“A court order that isn’t adhered to is not worth imposing,” she added. The solicitor said there is work that Probation could do with his client. The judge said she agreed that Probation could work with him but added: “There is no point in me sending him to Probation if he isn’t going to go or fall out with the Probation officer because he thinks he knows better than the Probation officer.”

District Judge Kelly said: “You prefer to be addressed as Mr Keery?” The defendant nodded. The judge said: “Mr Keery, this is an exceptionally difficult sentencing exercise for you don’t want to do Community Orders and your record proves that. In that event I am left with only one option which is custody.”

The defence solicitor said the defendant was ‘immature’ when he did the previous Community Orders. District Judge Kelly said: “Immature doesn’t come remotely close to it. There are a number of aspects to this case which give me cause for concern. Probation makes reference to seven suspended sentences. There aren’t. There is only one which was imposed in October 21."