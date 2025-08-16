Craigavon: man to appear in court on charges relating to armed robbery at shop

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 16:46 BST
A man is to appear in court on charges relating to an armed robbery during which a Craigavon shop worker was pushed to the ground.

The 33-year-old male has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

Most Popular

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, August 18. Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police received a report around 10:30am on Saturday (August 16) that a masked man carrying a hammer had entered a shop in the Drumgor area.

Police have charged a man in relation to a report of robbery at business premises . Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police have charged a man in relation to a report of robbery at business premises . Photo: Pacemaker

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

Detective Sergeant Keys said: “It was reported that a male member of staff was pushed to the ground during the incident, as the masked man made off on foot with a sum of money.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 542 16/08/25."

A report can also be made online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice