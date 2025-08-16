Craigavon: man to appear in court on charges relating to armed robbery at shop
The 33-year-old male has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, August 18. Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police received a report around 10:30am on Saturday (August 16) that a masked man carrying a hammer had entered a shop in the Drumgor area.
Detective Sergeant Keys said: “It was reported that a male member of staff was pushed to the ground during the incident, as the masked man made off on foot with a sum of money.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 542 16/08/25."
A report can also be made online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.