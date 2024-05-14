Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Craigavon man, who tried to strangle his sister after their grandmother’s funeral, has been given an eight months jail term.

Thomas Burke, aged 19, from Old Court Lodge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Burke was charged with criminal damage, non-fatal strangulation and common assault after an incident on January 20 this year.

A prosecutor told the court that on January 20, police attended Burke’s home in Craigavon following reports of a domestic incident. The injured party claimed her brother had assaulted her.

She said they had been at their grandmother’s funeral and had gone to the Stables Bar for drinks and food.

“She told police she returned home with her brother as he had too much drink and became rowdy causing issues,” said the prosecutor, adding the injured party claimed Burke had smashed a light in the living room and a door.

"She said the defendant lunged at her, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor causing marks to her lower back,” said the prosecutor, who added that police had observed bruising to the injured party’s neck.

After he was arrested and cautioned Burke made a ‘no comment’ interview, the court was told.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There are also some degrading remarks directed at the victim as she is laying on the ground after this attempted strangulation.”

Burke’s barrister said the defendant had been living with his parents and sibling.

“This incident occurred when the defendant was in a heightened emotional state following the death of his grandmother. Clearly he had taken too much alcohol. He has no memory of the incident in question. He instructs that he feels absolutely dreadful for what he has put his family through.

"It is his hope that upon his release that he could return to the family home. I have been informed that his sister is keen to mend fences with him also. There are substance misuse issues with this young man as well. You will know from the pre-sentence report he has tried to address this in custody,” said the barrister, adding that Burke has been in custody since these offences were committed.

The district judge said: “The reality is this man has already served a considerable sentence for this. There are currently no sentencing guidelines in this jurisdiction for this tier certainly, in relation to non-fatal strangulation. They are being worked on. I have suggested a starting point for a first offence with an early plea of six months. That’s the point I’m going to adopt here.”

Speaking to Burke’s barrister, the judge added: "This is an attack on his sister. I have also outlined that it does include additional degrading remarks on his sister while she is prone on the ground after your client’s attack. It is also marked by the aggravator.”

For the non-fatal strangulation, Burke was sentenced to eight months custody; for the criminal damage, three months and for the assault six months – all to run concurrently.

