Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Pepper, aged 30, from Claremont Park appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

-

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges which included one count of harassment, three counts of Breach of Restraining Order, a domestic abuse offence, disorderly behaviour and two counts of resisting police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pepper’s barrister asked that all the matters be dealt with as his client would not benefit from a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that on Sunday, November 7, 2023, at around 5.40am, the defendant went to his ex-partner’s house in Portadown, banged the door loudly and appeared to be intoxicated.

“He left the complainant scared as she had three children in the property,” said the prosecutor.

On November 14, 2023 at 5.13am, the complainant received text messages from the defendant ‘making threats’. Later that day he phoned the injured party stating ‘if he hears anybody else’s in the injured party’s house around his son he would kill the complainant’. She asks him to stop contacting her however he continued to send messages leaving the complainant feeling harassed and intimidated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On November 15 the complainant again contacted police stating the defendant text messaged her and called from a private number.

“She knew it was him as she recognised his voice,” said the prosecutor.

On November 19 the defendant was arrested and brought to Craigavon Area Hospital due to concerns for his ‘self health’.

"He told police he had taken drugs. When in hospital he refused to leave the toilet cubicle. In full view of the public he shouted ‘f**k’ and referred to police as ‘black b*****ds. He was arrested for disorderly behaviour.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On a second set of charges, dated January 15, 2024, police were again contacted by the injured party who said the defendant had called her saying ‘are police sitting outside your house now? They aren’t because I am watching it. They won’t be there at 2am and I don’t care about the kids being there and I am glad you lost the baby’. The prosecutor said the injured party was in fear and this breached the restraining order.

When police arrested him, Pepper became “extremely aggressive”, the prosecutor said. When restrained he spat at one constable and kicked another on the kneecap.

The court was told he continued to be aggressive and used abusive language to the police.

District Judge Francis Rafferty noted Pepper had 143 previous convictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said Pepper suffers from “poverty of expression”, adding that he also has been diagnosed with ADHD. He said this had been a long term relationship and the couple did lose a child together.

In relation to the second set of offences in January, the barrister said that in the days preceding Pepper has a number of messages to his phone from the injured party asking him to tell the truth that he is missing her.

The barrister added that Pepper has been in custody for almost 90 days – the equivalent of a six months prison sentence.