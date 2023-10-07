A man who reversed into the front of a van at a Portadown filling station and later crashed through a garden fence while over the drink driving limit has been banned from driving for 15 months.

Olanrewaju Adebola, aged 48, from Moyraverty Meadows in Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with failing to stop at a damage-only accident, failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to remain at a damage-only accident, failing to provide a specimen, driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drink/drugs.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

A prosecutor told the court that on August 13 this year, the defendant was driving a Toyota car at the Texaco Filling Station on the Lurgan Road and had reversed into a parked van in the forecourt causing frontal damage. The van driver got out to speak to the defendant who refused to exchange details. He also smelled intoxicating liquor from the defendant and phoned the police. The defendant got into his car and drove off.

The prosecutor said that around five minutes later on the Killycomain Road, the defendant’s car left the road and crashed into the garden of a house striking the front wall gate and also a parked BMW.

“This became lodged in the garden fence causing significant damage. The owner of the house heard the impact and ran out to the scene and spoke with the defendant who remained in the driver’s seat until police arrived,” said the prosecutor, adding that Adebola failed a preliminary breath test reading 71mg in 100ml breath.

After the defendant was arrested he failed to provide a sufficient sample of breath and was further arrested for failing to provide.

The prosecutor said: “Admissions were made. He said he had started drinking that afternoon while watching football and accepted he was driving the Toyota Verso at the filling station. He said he didn’t give details with the other party because he (the van driver) was angry. He claimed he was calm but the other person was aggressive while speaking to him. He confirmed he hadn’t reported it but was going to go to the police station and accepted he was over the limit when he was driving and denied trying to flee after the second manner.”

Defence barrister Conor Lunney said his client is not a man prone to drink. “He had an argument with his wife and had taken a decision to go out and get a Chinese whilst clearly over the limit.”

The barrister said that he was informed the van driver was angry and that was the reason the defendant left to which District Judge Bernie Kelly said it was a natural response.

"But once you realise you are in the wrong, and reversing into someone else’s vehicle usually leaves you in the wrong, it is very easy to say, I’m sorry and provide your details. Once you realise you can’t drive, you park up your vehicle and either report the accident to the police or get a taxi. You do not then seek to drive the same vehicle you couldn’t drive minutes before.”

Mr Lunney said his client panicked. “He has been in Craigavon 15 years and in full time work and references from his employer. He has never before been in court. He is embarrassed to be in court.”

District Judge Kelly said: “Mr Adebola, you cannot drink and drive. This is a good reason why you cannot do it. I can only speak about people I have grown up with in this country, we do get angry when people crash into us. It is a natural response to somebody who is daft enough to reverse into your vehicle.”