Police are investigating a possible link between three burglaries in the Craigavon and Dollingston areas during which properties were ransacked.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “At around 6.15pm on Thursday, 5th December police received a report of a break in at a house in the Kensington Manor area of Dollingston.

“Entry to the property had been gained via a rear door which was also damaged. A number of drawers and rooms had also been ransacked.

“A silver TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch was stolen along with gold and silver rings."

A short time later, police received reports that two properties had been entered in the Lakelands area of Craigavon. Detective Sergeant Stewart added: “The back doors of both houses had been extensively damaged – as well as rooms and drawers ransacked.

“We are still making enquiries to determine exactly what was taken from both of the properties. Our investigation although at an early stage, is continuing and we believe these burglaries are linked.

“One line of enquiry is that a black Audi was used by the suspects. It was observed in the Lakelands area at the time of the report along with four men who were all wearing dark jackets with their hoods up, and grey trousers.

“We would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in these areas last night, Thursday 5th December, between 6pm and 7pm, to make contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 1285 05/12/24.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.