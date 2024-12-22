Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed a vehicle being damaged at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon this week to come forward.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 10am on Thursday, December 19.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 618 of 19/12/24.