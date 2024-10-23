Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following reports of a car being driven dangerously in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon on Tuesday evening.

Police attended the scene at approximately 6pm and discovered that a man had been assaulted following an altercation between residents and the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1248 22/10/24.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org