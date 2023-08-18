A sex offender, who went on holiday to Portugal without informing the authorities, is to be sentenced in court in September.

Conor Patrick Nicholsonm (33), from Charlestown Road, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty, that as a sex offender, he failed to notify police of travelling on a date between September 1 and 30 last year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Nicholson’s lawyer said: “He had been signing regularly and an officer (police) had been candid saying there hadn’t been any problems. What happened was during Covid he wasn’t required to sign. Following the lifting of lockdown he went on this holiday and forgot to sign. The officer had recommended a caution but given his record the prosecution weren’t happy with that.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “But he went to Portugal. Is he not supposed to notify the authorities before he changes his address? Going to Portugal is concerning, especially given the reason why he is under this particular requirement. You don’t go to foreign countries unless you alert the authorities in advance so they in turn can alert the appropriate authorities in the country you are travelling to.”

Nicholson’s solicitor said: “What happened is that he didn’t sign when he returned. It was just the one occasion he forgot to sign.”

The district judge said: “I don’t think I need to go into this in too much detail but given the events that had occurred some time in the past with children in Portugal, this is a serious matter – going out of the country and not letting anybody know where you are going.”