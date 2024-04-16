Craigavon teenager, who thought her Motability insurance permitted her to drive boyfriend's car, gets driving ban
Courtney Costa, aged 18, from Limefield Rise, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with having no insurance and failing to display R plates.
-
-
Costa’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client suffers from anxiety and asked if she could be permitted not have to appear before the court. This was acceptable to District Judge Francis Rafferty.
A Prosecutor told the court that police were on patrol on January 27 this year at Lake Road, Craigavon, when they spotted a white Audi car. Police checks showed the defendant was not insured to drive the vehicle and she wasn’t displaying R plates.
Mr McKeown said Costa had went out that evening with her boyfriend. “Her boyfriend wasn’t well and she very foolishly thought she was insured. She has a Motability vehicle and she is insured for that.
"She thought that covered her to drive third party. Because she hadn’t planned on driving she hadn’t brought her R plates,” said Mr McKeown.
The barrister said Costa is a student in Armagh and this is “exam season”. “The loss of her licence will make things difficult.”
For driving without no insurance she received a two months driving ban plus a £250 fine plus the Offender Levy of £15. For failing to display R plates she was fined £50. District Judge Rafferty gave the 18-year-old student ten weeks to pay the fines.