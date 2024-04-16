Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Courtney Costa, aged 18, from Limefield Rise, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with having no insurance and failing to display R plates.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Costa’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client suffers from anxiety and asked if she could be permitted not have to appear before the court. This was acceptable to District Judge Francis Rafferty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosecutor told the court that police were on patrol on January 27 this year at Lake Road, Craigavon, when they spotted a white Audi car. Police checks showed the defendant was not insured to drive the vehicle and she wasn’t displaying R plates.

Mr McKeown said Costa had went out that evening with her boyfriend. “Her boyfriend wasn’t well and she very foolishly thought she was insured. She has a Motability vehicle and she is insured for that.

"She thought that covered her to drive third party. Because she hadn’t planned on driving she hadn’t brought her R plates,” said Mr McKeown.

The barrister said Costa is a student in Armagh and this is “exam season”. “The loss of her licence will make things difficult.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad