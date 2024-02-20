Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Kearney, aged 57, from Meadowbrook, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and possessing a hammer with intent to damage property.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on November 17 last year at around 3.20pm, police were tasked to the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon following reports the defendant was damaging a car belonging to a neighbour. The police spoke the victim who showed him his vehicle, a red Toyota, with various ‘strike marks’ around the windows and bodywork.

He showed police footage of the defendant standing beside the vehicle holding a hammer.

The prosecutor said Kearney made full admissions during interview and she has no criminal record.

The defendant’s barrister Connor Lunny said it was a “very unfortunate blemish on her hitherto good character”. He described it as a “neighbour dispute with a bit more to it than normal” adding that he didn’t want to get into it.

He said it was no excuse but that, combined with alcohol, she took the “foolish” decision to cause the damage. A prosecutor said there was a compensation order for £2,284.

Mr Lunny described it as a “fair bit of damage”, adding that his client is “not flush with money” and is on benefits.

District Judge Francis Rafferty ordered £500 compensation with 26 weeks to pay. He also imposed a Conditional Discharge for two years.