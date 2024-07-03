Craigavon woman, convicted of assaulting a PSNI officer, given a three-month suspended jail sentence
A 26-year-old Craigavon woman, who was convicted of assaulting a police officer, has been given a three-month suspended jail sentence.
Ursula Avery, from Altmore, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Women’s Prison, charged with assaulting a PSNI constable on November 16 last year.
A prosecutor handed District Judge Francis Rafferty a copy of Avery’s record. No details of the case were put forward.
He imposed a three months jail term suspended sentence for 18 months.