Craigavon woman, convicted of assaulting a PSNI officer, given a three-month suspended jail sentence

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 16:21 BST
A 26-year-old Craigavon woman, who was convicted of assaulting a police officer, has been given a three-month suspended jail sentence.

Ursula Avery, from Altmore, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Women’s Prison, charged with assaulting a PSNI constable on November 16 last year.

A prosecutor handed District Judge Francis Rafferty a copy of Avery’s record. No details of the case were put forward.

He imposed a three months jail term suspended sentence for 18 months.