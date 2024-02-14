Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danielle Black, aged 32, from Parkmore in Craigavon faced a number of charges at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

In one case she was accused of assaulting a woman and damaging her mobile phone on September 29 last year. Both charges were withdrawn and compensation of £400 was paid.

A second case comprised of a single charge of burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage to a house in Lurgan Tarry, Lurgan on January 29 last year. This case was adjourned until March 27.

In the third case Black was charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply on October 5, 2022. She had previously been convicted and was in court in order to be sentenced. The District Judge, Francis Rafferty, said he had a pre-sentence report.

Black’s lawyer told the court that the Probation Service had “indicated there was a matter in which Ms Black was arrested. That does effectively breach a deferred sentence”.

The lawyer said the defendant and her friend had made contact with someone they believed to be the landlord to a property.

“They actually signed a tenancy agreement and paid the first deposit but they may have been victims of a fraud,” the lawyer told the court.

"She was arrested in relation to the matter but released pending a report. She wasn’t charged.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This is in relation to the possession of Class A drugs. These are the drugs that were found in TK Maxx. The defendant gave the account that the only reason her fingerprints were on the drugs was because she was curious as to see how many drugs there were.

"The bottom line is this. She has started to engage with Extern and she is going to work with various community organisations going forward.”