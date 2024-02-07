Craigavon woman was driving at 57mph in a 40mph zone
A motorist who was caught speeding has been given a £100 fine and three penalty points.
Kathleen Beeton, aged 50, from Drumbeg, Tullygally, Craigavon, has been sentenced at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
A prosecutor told the court that the defendant was caught driving at 53mph while in a 40mph zone on April 15 last year. The court heard the fixed penalty option was not taken up within the time specified.
She was fined £100 and given three penalty points plus the offender levy.