A Craigavon woman, was a 'highly intoxicated' passenger in her own car when police arrived to deal with motoring offences, a court has heard.

Zoe Gracey, aged 37, from Parkmore, faced two charges of permitting no insurance and permitting no driving licence.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Craigavon Magistrates Court District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if the defendant was in court. Her solicitor said that he hadn’t asked her to attend.

“You will see, Your Worship, that she is already a disqualified driver. She received two disqualifications for four offences on the same week that this happened. It seems this summons has arrived quite late,” the solicitor said.

A prosecutor told the court that on August 28 last year at 4.40pm, police received a report of a Renault Megane at Hunters Hill Park, Gilford. then again at Monbrief East Road, Craigavon. The driver of the vehicle was detained. The owner of the vehicle was Gracey, who was in the car with the arrested driver, and was one of four people in the car.

Gracey was “highly intoxicated”, the prosecutor told the court.

"The vehicle was then seized by police as it was causing an obstruction where it had been abandoned,” she said.

Gracey’s solicitor told the court that, looking at her record, she committed driving offences on August 20 and 23 and this offence happened on August 28.

“Other than that she has a very limited record. Last August there was a lot going on in this lady’s life. Her life was in a situation of chaos.

"She has turned things around since and she has drawn a line under this offending,” said the solicitor, who explained that in September the defendant was disqualified from driving for 15 months and asked that the district judge impose something which would let that disqualification until December stand.