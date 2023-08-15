A 20-year-old woman, who was caught speeding along a Lurgan road at more than 60 miles per hour, has been fined and given six penalty points.

Aayliah Wilson, aged 20, from Carrigart Manor in Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with speeding and failing to produce her driving licence.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that Wilson has no previous record.

“On Tuesday, February 28 at approximately 9.30pm, police were testing the speed of vehicles on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. This road is restricted to 40mph. The defendant was detected driving a VW Golf at 61mph. Police signalled for her to stop. She was cautioned and informed she has seven days to surrender her full driving licence. On April 21 police checks showed she had failed to surrender her licence or pay the £65 fine,” the prosecutor told the court.

Wilson’s solicitor Pat Vernon said his client had only just passed her driving test when this happened. “She accepts she was speeding,” he said.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: "This wasn’t just speeding. Not only was it a 61 in a 40 but she was restricted to 45mph.”

Mr Vernon said his client totally accepted that.

“It’s the Portadown Road leading out of Lurgan. It is a long stretch of road. It was 9pm at night and not much traffic. Because of her inexperience she accepted she exceeded the limit.

"She is obviously very sorry. This has been a big lesson to her coming to court so quickly after passing her test. She is 20, single and unemployed. She was going to be given a fixed penalty notice but because she had not received her licence back from the DVLA after passing her test, that is why she wasn’t able to produce it.”

For speeding the defendant was fined £100 plus the offender levy of £25 and given six penalty points with her licence to be endorsed. She was fined £100 for failing to produce her driving licence.