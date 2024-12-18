Craigywarren moped user was driving whilst disqualified
When officers next spotted him he was pushing the moped, with the ignition on, near his address. There was a "strong smell" of alcohol.
Stephen Purdy (39), of Hazelwood Drive in Craigywarren near Ballymena, became argumentative and declined to provide a breath sample at the roadside or at a police station.
The defendant was convicted of charges of driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide samples, absence of insurance and possession of cannabis.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was banned from driving for three years; was given one year Probation; and was fined £100.