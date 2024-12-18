Craigywarren moped user was driving whilst disqualified

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:26 BST
Police spotted a man getting on a moped outside a Ballymena bar at 1.00am on Sunday April 21 this year and recognised him as a disqualified driver.

When officers next spotted him he was pushing the moped, with the ignition on, near his address. There was a "strong smell" of alcohol.

Stephen Purdy (39), of Hazelwood Drive in Craigywarren near Ballymena, became argumentative and declined to provide a breath sample at the roadside or at a police station.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant was convicted of charges of driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide samples, absence of insurance and possession of cannabis.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was banned from driving for three years; was given one year Probation; and was fined £100.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice