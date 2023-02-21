Suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized during a Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) search of a property in north Belfast today (Tuesday).

Police said the search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized during the search.

“Today’s seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support. We will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

