A man (28) arrested during a search of a property in the Dervock area of Ballymoney by Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) officers has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police said Friday morning’s search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.

In a statement earlier today (June 23), Detective Inspector Phelan said: “As a result of the search, a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A quantity of suspected class A and class B drugs has been seized along with a number of phones, cash, suspected drugs supply paraphernalia and a quantity of fireworks. The items will now be taken away for further forensic examination.

Anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs is urged to contact police on 101. Credit: Pacemaker

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and this morning’s search is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.”