Criminal damage attack on Glenavy house

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the incident shortly after 11pm on Tuesday (April 12).

When officers attended the Main Street address they noted damage to four front windows and a front door. It is believed that a bladed item had been used to make the markings.

Chief Inspector Wilson said: “We are particularly keen to speak to two males who were seen in a dark-coloured estate car around the time of the incident.

Main Street, Glenavy. Picture: Google

“This car was seen in the Railway View and Main Street areas around 11pm.

“One of the males was described as of heavy build with a black hood pulled over his head and his face covered. The second male was of thin build.”

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 1890 12/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/