Appointments at Larne’s Moyle Hospital are due to resume as normal on Tuesday, September 30, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has said.

It comes after the Trust were forced to cancel all outpatient appointments at the premises on Monday, September 29 following an overnight break-in.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “It is very disappointing that someone would target our healthcare settings in this way, leaving patients unable to access the care that they require and disrupting the vital work of our staff.

"We are taking steps to reschedule appointments as soon as possible, and we apologise to all those who have been inconvenienced. All appointments from Tuesday, September 30 onwards will go ahead as planned."

Moyle Hospital. Image: Google

Police said they are investigating a report of “criminal damage” caused to a hospital premises in Larne.

"A report was received at approximately 8am on Monday, September 29 after extensive damage was caused to the outpatients building at a hospital site on the Glenarm Road.

"We believe this vandalism occurred sometime between 6.45pm on Sunday, September 28 and before the report was made to police.

"A window was smashed in a derelict out-building onsite which was also accessed. Entry was gained to the main building through a door that was also damaged.

"The suspects, believed to be youths, also ransacked a medical room and smashed a cup and television remote in the main reception area.

"Our enquiries are continuing to determine what, if anything, was taken, and we would urge anyone with information or footage that could help us to come forward and call 101, quoting reference number 173 29/09/25.”