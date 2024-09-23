Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to train carriages at Downpatrick and County Down Railway museum in Downpatrick.

Local policing Inspector Connolly said: "It was reported that entry had been gained to the site, at Market Street, and a number of historical carriages had been damaged.

"It's believed this occurred at some time on the afternoon of Friday, 20th September.

Downpatrick & County Down Railway. Photo: Google

"This act of wanton vandalism has been extremely distressing for the volunteers at the museum, who spend so much time and effort doing good in their community. This is in stark contrast to the actions of those responsible.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 642 21/09/24.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.