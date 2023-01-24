Register
Criminal damage to van was captured by doorbell camera

A man who used a coin to scrape a person's work van was caught after it was captured on a doorbell camera.

By Court Reporter
2 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:10am

Florin Cordovan (28), of Glendun Drive, Ballymena, admitted caused damage, which Ballymena Magistrates Court heard, cost £1,183 to repair.

A scratch ran "between the back wheel and door" and another "from the front wing mirror to the rear wheel".

The incidents happened on October 30/31 last year when the van was parked outside a person's home.

A prosecutor said it was unknown if there was any motive to the incidents.

A defence solicitor said a coin had been used and the incidents were due to the defendant having drink taken.

He added there were "no issues at all between the two men". He said the defendant asked him to apologise.

Ordering Cordovan to pay compensation of £1,183, District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a four months prison term, suspended for a year, for what he said had been a "very nasty offence".