Crossbow bolt shot through man's face: man charged in connection with incident in Ballymena is further remanded in custody
Matthew Allison (42), of Glenarm Court, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.
He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a crossbow - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; wounding Darren Moore with intent to do him grievous bodily harm; and attempting to wound a second man with intent to so him grievous bodily harm.
The charges relate to an incident at Glenarm Court in Ballymena on Friday August 8 this year. Police had received a report of an incident at 6.40pm.
The injured man - Darren Moore - who is 55 years old - was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries. Moore was a former football player with Crusaders in Belfast.
Moore has several court convictions including shoplifting. In one incident 20 legs of lamb were taken.
A police officer told an earlier court Moore had an "operation" to have the crossbow bolt removed and "released himself" from hospital.
No details regarding the background to the charges were given to Thursday's court. A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by November.
The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to October 9.