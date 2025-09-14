Crossbow bolt shot through man's face: man charged in connection with incident in Ballymena is further remanded in custody

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A man appeared at court on Thursday charged in connection with an incident when a crossbow bolt was shot through a man's cheek in Ballymena.

Matthew Allison (42), of Glenarm Court, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

Most Popular

He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a crossbow - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; wounding Darren Moore with intent to do him grievous bodily harm; and attempting to wound a second man with intent to so him grievous bodily harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges relate to an incident at Glenarm Court in Ballymena on Friday August 8 this year. Police had received a report of an incident at 6.40pm.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Image: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Image: Pacemaker

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

The injured man - Darren Moore - who is 55 years old - was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries. Moore was a former football player with Crusaders in Belfast.

Moore has several court convictions including shoplifting. In one incident 20 legs of lamb were taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police officer told an earlier court Moore had an "operation" to have the crossbow bolt removed and "released himself" from hospital.

No details regarding the background to the charges were given to Thursday's court. A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by November.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to October 9.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice