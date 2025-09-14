A man appeared at court on Thursday charged in connection with an incident when a crossbow bolt was shot through a man's cheek in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Allison (42), of Glenarm Court, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a crossbow - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; wounding Darren Moore with intent to do him grievous bodily harm; and attempting to wound a second man with intent to so him grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges relate to an incident at Glenarm Court in Ballymena on Friday August 8 this year. Police had received a report of an incident at 6.40pm.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Image: Pacemaker

The injured man - Darren Moore - who is 55 years old - was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries. Moore was a former football player with Crusaders in Belfast.

Moore has several court convictions including shoplifting. In one incident 20 legs of lamb were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer told an earlier court Moore had an "operation" to have the crossbow bolt removed and "released himself" from hospital.

No details regarding the background to the charges were given to Thursday's court. A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by November.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to October 9.