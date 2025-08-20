A man has appeared at court charged in connection with an incident when a crossbow bolt was shot through a man's cheek in Ballymena.

Matthew Allison (42), of Glenarm Court, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court, via video link from prison, on Thursday (August 14).

He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a crossbow - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; wounding Darren Moore with intent to do him grievous bodily harm; and attempting to wound a second man with intent to so him grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident at Glenarm Court in Ballymena on Friday August 8. Police had received a report of an incident at 6.40pm on Friday.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker.

The injured man - Darren Moore - who is 55 years old - was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries. Moore was a former football player with Crusaders in Belfast.

Moore has several court convictions including shoplifting. In one incident 20 legs of lamb were taken.

A police officer told an earlier court Moore had an "operation" to have the crossbow bolt removed and "released himself" from hospital.

No details regarding the background to the charges have yet been given at court.

A defence solicitor told the earlier court an address outside Ballymena was being sought for Allison. No bail application was made at the earlier court nor at Thursday's Court.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 11.