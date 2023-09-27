Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Crossmaglen on Monday, September 4, have made a fifth arrest.

The man, aged 32, was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

The arrests are in relation to an incident in which a man in his 30s was shot in the arm and the neck just after 6.10am as he sat inside his car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, in the Ballsmill Road area.

A second man, aged 35, who had also been arrested in connection with the investigation, has been charged with a number of drugs related offences, including possession of a Class C drug and possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply. He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

Police at the scene of the incident in Crossmaglen on September 4. Photo Declan Roughan / Press Eye

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three other men, two of whom are aged 31, and one aged 58, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.